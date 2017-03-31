Josh Murray Calls The Police On Amanda Stanton Following Ugly Fight!

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton’s split has become really ugly! According to new reports, the former Bachelor in Paradise star ended up calling the police following a fight with his fiancée over their car.

The 32 years old Murray apparently asked 26-year-old Stanton to give him $30,000 in order to pay off the Audi Q5 he bought her last fall.

But Amanda allegedly told Josh that she wanted to solve the issue after she returned from her vacation. As soon as she came home, however, the man called the police on her without waiting any longer.

Stanton also claimed she offered to take over the car payments when Andi Dorfman’s ex-fiancé demanded she pays.

According to Stanton, she told him they would go to the DMV this following Tuesday even though he wanted to go the next day. The woman explained that she needed to leave town that day and he agreed to solve the situation as soon as she returned.

Despite their discussion, as soon as she returned home that same day, the police were at her door.

“I was very cooperative and gave them the keys right away,” Stanton recalled.

“If anything, it was just weird that he called the police when he didn’t have to. We don’t talk anymore. I don’t know why this had to happen. I thought once we cut our ties and he had his car back we’d be done with each other.”

According to the police statement released “No arrests were made. There was no criminal activity of any sort.”

As fans may remember, Murray proposed to Stanton on the popular TV show despite disapproval from the co-stars.

In December of last year, the two ended their engagement.

Their fight is not surprising to Bachelor in Paradise fans as Dorfman has slammed Murray in her book, calling him “controlling” and even an “abuser.”

Do you think it was right for Murray to call the police on Stanton?