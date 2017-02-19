Josh Lucas’ Ex Wife Reveals How And Why She Fell For Him Again After Divorce

After filing for a divorce in 2014, Josh Lucas and Jessica Ciencin Henriquez got back together last year.

Furthermore, according to reports, Henriquez wrote a tell-all in which she revealed what was really going on between them at the time of the divorce.

This month, her essay appeared in O magazine and the readers found out why she chose to live in the same building with her ex Lucas. The reason was, as expected, their 4 year old son, Noah.

Furthermore, she stated that even though the two set out rules for living so close to each other, issues still arose.

“I was starting a graduate program and needed a place near campus,” she wrote. “We agreed that any extra minutes in my schedule should be spent with our son rather than on a subway. While apartment hunting, we stumbled upon a building with both a top and a bottom floor for rent. The price was right, the light was good, and we were feeling optimistic. We signed one-year leases and thought, ‘How bad could it be?’”

“On move-in day, we sat on our stoop and tried to define structure,” she went on. “We exchanged keys, but promised not to peek. We agreed that romantic partners would not be invited over. Instead, we could get a hotel room (his suggestion) or remain celibate (mine). We both knew boundaries would be blurry, but vowed to keep a healthy distance.”

Living on separate floors did not mean they got to live completely separate lives.

She started realizing that she missed him. Simple things like her laundry getting mixed with hers by mistake when the maid came by made her want him back.

“It turned out that any distance, healthy or otherwise, was impossible. He heard when I came and went, my heels heavy on the 45 steps between us. On nights I made dinner, he would call upstairs to say ‘Smells good,’ and I’d bring down leftovers. Every night when he headed home from work, he’d text, ‘On my way, need anything?’ I’d respond, ‘No, thanks.’”

“It took living together again to make me less dependent on him; it took us not being married for him to become more considerate of me.”

“Our friends and family were confused and amused, wondering how it would end. I told them living together let me pursue my education and still be the mother I wanted to be. I didn’t tell them that being my ex’s neighbor made me miss being his wife. I told them that our living situation forced us to be kind and careful. I didn’t tell them that this kindness and care erased much of the damage we’d done. I told them that of course it was messy and confusing. I didn’t tell them that I would rather have a complicated life near him than a simpler one without him.”

Just a month after their divorce was finalized they were spotted together on a tropical vacation. Rumors started that they were going to give their romance another chance.

“When our leases were up, we let them go and searched for a new home together,” her essay finished.

“A place where we could become the partners we were finally ready to be.”