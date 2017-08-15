Josh Hartnett And Tasmin Egerton Just Had Their Second Baby Together!

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin have officially brought their second baby into the world, according to the Daily Mail. The couple – who is famous for keeping their private life under wraps – has not publicly confirmed the news yet but were spotted shopping with their newborn baby as well as their first-born daughter who will be 2-years-old in November.

Egerton, who is 28-years-old, did not formally announce her second pregnancy but she showed her baby bump in a form-fitting black dress at an after party for the Oscars in February.

The pair sparked rumors they were engaged at the event after the 28-year-old beauty was seen rocking a beautiful diamond ring on her left hand.

Not long after they welcomed their daughter to the world, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, the actor from Black Hawk Down gushed over being a dad for the first time.

Josh said, “it changes everything, what can you say?”

“The rubber finally meets the road, and everything you have done beforehand is a preamble.”

The actor claimed that having your first child allows you to live your life to the fullest for the first time.

This is a popular response among many people who have had their first child.

It’s said that having children is one of the most life-changing experiences.

Josh even claimed a person’s ego entirely evaporates when they have a kid.

He said, “Your heart leaves your body, and you permit it to walk around with someone else for a while. It’s terrifying, but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started it (a family) earlier. But I’m so glad that she is the one I’m raising.” We send out our congratulations to both Josh and Tamsin.