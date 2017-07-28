Josh Gad And Rebel Wilson In Talks For ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Remake

Remakes and reboots are all the rage in Hollywood these days, but how about a remake of a remake? Warner Bros. has been working on a remake of their 1986 musical, Little Shop of Horrors, for almost a year now, but now it seems they may have settled on the actors they want to topline their new version: Josh Gad and Rebel Wilson.

Both actors certainly have the musical chops to take on a Little Shop of Horrors remake; Gad first came to notice in the Broadway hit Book of Mormon and sang in both Frozen and the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake.

Wilson doesn’t have quite the same pedigree as Gad, but she’s held her own as a singer in all three of the Pitch Perfect movies.

The 1986 version starred Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene in the lead roles of the hapless florist, Seymour, and Audrey, the co-work for whom he pines.

Of course, The Little Shop of Horrors began life as a 1960 low-budget black comedy horror from schlock-master Roger Corman.

That film became the basis for a hit off-broadway musical in the early 1980s from composers Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

It was that production that was adapted into the 1986 Little Shop of Horrors film with Moranis and Greene, from director Frank Oz.

So, to be technical, the new version will be a remake of a film adaptation of a stage musical based on the original 1960 film.

Greg Berlanti, the prolific television producer behind Supergirl, The Flash, Riverdale, Blindspot, and more, is set to direct the Little Shop remake from a script by Matthew Morrison.

Neither Gad nor Wilson has yet signed on for the film, but Warner Bros. is eyeing them for the roles and both actors are said to be interested. Gad next appears in Marshall, a biopic about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, out this October. Wilson’s next role will be in Pitch Perfect 3, which hits theaters in December.