Josh Duggar Won’t Apologize For Molesting His Sisters Because The Devil Made Him Do It

Josh Duggar never was faced with legal trouble for the molestation scandal that rocked 19 Kids and Counting two years back. Even though the incidents happened when Josh was just a teenager, he was still old enough at the time to face plenty of consequences. So far, it looks like getting kicked off reality TV may be the only real consequence for his actions.

We’re not talking about childhood curiosity here. When Josh Duggar was in his teens, he was accused of molesting five different girls. Four of those girls were his own sisters.

When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar learned what Josh had done, they didn’t march him straight down to the nearest police station. They did quite the opposite actually, they tried to protect Josh, seemingly at the expense of his victims who were largely made up of his own siblings.

To make matters even worse, as the molestation scandal boiled over and fans questioned the future of the TLC reality series, the Ashley Madison scandal hit.

It was learned that Josh Duggar wasn’t only on the list when the cheating service’s member list was made public. Josh had been active on the site and even paid for a guarantee that he would find someone to cheat with.

Happy Father's Day @joshduggar We love you so much! A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jun 21, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

Again, Josh didn’t face any real repercussions despite being married and the father of four young kids (with baby number five on the way now.) He was sent off to some Christian rehab facility and there’s no telling if he learned anything.

Now there is news that Josh Duggar might appear on Counting On next season in an attempt to gain forgiveness from the public despite the fact that the Duggars had to sign an agreement not to allow him on the show. In Touch reported that Josh will return to discuss what happened both with the molestation scandal as well as the Ashely Madison scandal.

Great to be at the museum of the Bible launch event tonight in DC! #BibleMuseum @museumofbible A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Mar 4, 2015 at 6:06pm PST

What Josh Duggar won’t be doing is apologizing for what he did. According to the report, Josh doesn’t feel like he needs to say he’s sorry for what he’s done because he doesn’t feel like he’s even responsible for his own actions.

You might be scratching your head at this point, wondering how that could even be possible. Well, it turns out that Josh Duggar feels like the devil is behind all of his evil deeds and since the devil is at fault, he has no reason for being sorry. So he isn’t.

Advertisement

The Duggars are reportedly hoping that by bringing Josh Duggar on Counting On that he may get a second chance with viewers. Apparently, he’s not doing so great with his non-TV gig of selling cars and his family is hoping that those who watch the show will be willing to forgive Josh for what he’s done even though he doesn’t even think he needs to apologize.