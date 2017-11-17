Josh Duggar Claims He Is ‘Cured’ — Will TLC Let Him Return To Reality TV On ‘Counting On’?

Stories of newly exposed sexual predators have filled entertainment news over the past few weeks, so it is easy to forget about the ones we’ve known about for years. So, what is Josh Duggar up to these days? Apparently, the oldest Duggar child is “cured,” and is trying to return to television.

Two years ago, Duggar’s molestation scandal was a major factor in TLC’s decision to cancel 19 Kids & Counting. News that Duggar molested four of his sisters shocked fans, and the revelation that his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, covered it up until someone leaked the story was even more disturbing.

The Duggars have always been known to do things their own way, and they continued to do so even when it came to Josh Duggar getting therapy. Instead of admitting he has a problem, the father of five blamed the devil for his horrific actions. And, since the devil made him do it, there was no need to seek treatment.

Instead, according to The Hollywood Gossip, he went to a shady faith-based retreat to work on his addiction to pornography. Remember, at the same time the molestation story broke, it was also revealed that Josh had a secret Ashley Madison account and cheated on his wife. Apparently, that is the issue the Duggar family had the biggest problem with, and that is what needed attention.

For the Duggars, pornography is corruption from “the culture”– which is their term for everyone outside of their world – and is just as bad as the adultery. His therapy for the porn and the sex outside of marriage has now ended, and an insider says that Josh is “doing great,” and has made some changes in his life.

Now that he is “cured,” he is ready to return to the small screen, and In Touch is reporting that Jim Bob is attempting to revitalize his son’s reality TV career. A source claims the family patriarch spent a month trying to convince TLC to let Josh appear on his sisters’ spinoff series Counting On.

The network decided to let Josh Duggar film a Counting On webisode and talk about the joy of becoming a father for the fifth time. It was well received, but TLC has yet to confirm that they are going to let him return to the show next season.