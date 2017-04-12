Josh Brolin Cast as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

When Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool next year, he’ll be joined by a well-known Academy Award-winning actor. A new report out today says that 20th Century Fox has added Josh Brolin to the cast of Deadpool 2 in the highly-anticipated role of Cable.

The addition of Cable to the Deadpool sequel is no surprise; in the post-credits sequence of the first film, Deadpool himself tells the audience that Cable will appear in the next film.

Casting the character has been the real problem. Deadpool director Tim Miller left the sequel partly due to conflicts with Reynolds over who to cast as Cable.

Brad Pitt and Russell Crowe supposedly had discussions with the filmmakers about taking the role, although that has never been confirmed.

In recent weeks, Man of Steel co-star Michael Shannon had become the frontrunner to play Cable, with Stranger Things star David Harbour also in talks.

Now we now that Brolin will actually suit up as Cable, and it won’t be his first time in a comic book role. In 2010, Brolin played the title role in the box office failure Jonah Hex, based on the long-running DC Comics character.

In addition, Brolin has also had an ominous presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as the villain Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The character is expected to be the main opponent in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film, as well.

Another new character coming to Deadpool 2 is the mutant mercenary Domino, to be played by Atlanta co-star Zazie Beetz. Both Brolin and Beetz are expected to join Reynolds in a spin-off film based on the X-Force comic. In fact, Brolin is rumored to have signed a four-film deal.

Although Deadpool 2 has yet to begin filming, the sequel was teased earlier this year with the release of No Good Deed, a short film starring Reynolds as the “merc with a mouth” as he unsuccessfully tries out Superman’s trademarked phone booth quick change.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 is set to be released sometime in 2018.