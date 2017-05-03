Joseph Gordon-Levitt And His Wife Are Expecting Baby Number Two!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his beau Tasha McCauley are expecting baby number two! The Dark Knight Rises star and his wife stepped out on Wednesday Morning, May 3rd, to make an announcement that they’re expecting.

Advertisement

The were seen near Comoncy Café in Beverly Hills today, and Gordon-Levitt’s significant other can be seen sporting a bit of a baby bump.

A representative for the 500 Days of Summer star confirmed the news this morning.

The couple welcomed their first baby in August of 2015, and they officially tied the knot during a secret ceremony in 2014.

They have been able to keep their private life super quiet ever since the beginning of their relationship.

In an interview in 2015, Joseph said, “being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it is a choice that I made. My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He has not made the choice to be in the public eye, and that is a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he is older when can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself.”

Joseph’s wife has a bachelor’s degree in robotics and an MBA in business education and research.

In another interview in 2013, Joseph said Tasha is not a fan of being in the spotlight, and she intends to stay out of it as much as she can.

According to Levitt, she doesn’t want the kind of scrutiny that comes with being a celebrity, and we think everyone can understand that!

Advertisement

Our warmest congratulations to Joseph and Tasha!