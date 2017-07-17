Joseph Duggar Wedding Registry Criticized – This Is Not Modest!

On 19 Kids and Counting and now the spinoff, Counting On, the Duggar family has preached about modesty and what it means to live a frugal life. So when Joseph Duggar’s wedding registry became public, many fans of the religious family started scratching their heads, wondering what is the deal with the latest Duggar engagement.

As Joseph and Kendra prepare for their big wedding day, the couple’s wedding registry has surfaced. Now, the newest Duggar couple is catching a lot of heat because some of the items they asked wedding guests to buy for them are not just over the top, some don’t even make sense.

According to the Amazing wedding registry, Joseph Duggar will be tying the knot with Kendra Caldwell on October 7 in Rogers, Arkansas. As we learned from Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding, the date listed on the registry means absolutely nothing and the young couple could be getting married much sooner.

Right now, the focus is on the gifts Joseph and Kendra seem to want and not the wedding itself. Apparently the Duggar spawn plans on getting busy in the kitchen after asking for an incredibly expensive blender as well as a nearly $300 Kitchen-Aid mixer.

Joseph and Kendra also asked for a drill set that retails for $255 and a vacuum that runs $189. Don’t they know there is cheaper stuff out there that works just fine? Or are they planning to birth another 19 kids just like Michelle Duggar and are opting for supplies that might stand the test of time?

Also among the pricey items on Joseph Duggar’s wedding registry are a handful of gift cards. While that may be tacky in the eyes of many, gift cards are a popular gift item so why not ask for exactly the ones you want?

After all of the expensive items that Joseph and Kendra listed, people are scratching their heads when it comes to the items that might get used the most. When it comes to pots, pans, and dishes, the couple went super-frugal with a $20 frying pan set and dishes that cost just over $30. What a weird mix of stuff!

Maybe there’s an explanation for Joseph Duggar and the questionable wedding registry. After all, there are much bigger things to look forward to after a Duggar wedding and sex is only the most obvious.

Duggar children are only allowed to fire up their social media accounts after tying the knot. That is also the point where they are allowed to roam in public without a chaperone. Maybe Joseph Duggar is just eyeing his freedom and couldn’t concentrate on putting together a realistic and modest wedding registry ahead of his big day.