Home » Entertainment

Joseline Hernandez Wants Stevie J To Throw A Kylie Jenner-Like Birthday Party – Unfazed By Mimi Faust Legal Move

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/09/2017
Stevie J Joseline HernandezCredit: itsOnlyEntertainment.net

Joseline Hernandez is expecting Stevie J to throw her the biggest birthday bash Atlanta has ever seen for her 31st birthday.

Miss Hernandez is saying, Mimi Faust, who?

The curvy reality star from “Love & Hip Hop” is not wasting a minute of her time on Faust’s decision to file a restraining order against her to protect her daughter, Eva.

Faust filed the court documents after Hernandez made the outrageous allegations that Stevie J was a child molester.

The mom of one warned the mega producer to take action, and he failed.

Instead, he renewed his romance with Hernandez and started talking about marriage after they welcomed baby Bonnie Bella in December.

The entertainer is ignoring the potential legal drama and is focused on the lavish birthday that is months away.

She wants a bash inspired by the one Kylie Jenner got when she turned 18.

The VH1 star wants her baby daddy to shower her with the finest things on Earth – she wants a luxury car, diamonds, and an exotic vacation.

Hernandez claimed to be a Puerto Rican Princess and wants to be treated like royalty.

A close source to the reality television diva spoke to a popular celebrity and entertainment website and revealed: “She’s expecting Stevie to spoil her like the Puerto Rican Princess that she is. If there’s one person Joseline takes birthday inspiration from, it’s Kylie Jenner! That lucky girl has been showered with all kinds of expensive gifts, like diamond rings, exotic vacations, a private yet, a Ferrari, a Birkin bag, even a freakin’ PUPPY! Joseline definitely has a few requests up her sleeves after scanning that never-ending list. She wants jewelry and a new whip.”

The spy went on to say: “She already has a Mercedes G-wagon so she wants something sportier, like a Ferrari Spider — the one Kylie has. They cost over 200 grand but Stevie has more than enough money.”

Do you think Hernandez deserves such an extravagant birthday bash?

12 Comments

Six
05/10/2017 at 3:51 pm
Hell to the no no,it’s not about her no more,it’s about the children,how she wants a party like Kylie Jenner,but she just said on The Real, Kylie and Kim there copying my style girl grow up(Joseline H). Didn’t know body know about you until LHHA. I laugh every time that ignorant chicken head speaks. I’m definitely not a hater,but don’t nobody but Stevie J and her daughter like her besides the chicks she go down on. Lmao to the bank…….


Nachalin Ramsey
05/10/2017 at 1:00 pm
Wait I’m confused I thought Stevie j was gay so y would Jose want him, I’m lost ain’t that what she said





