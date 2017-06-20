Joseline Hernandez To Leave ‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ And Launch Movie Career!

According to new reports, Joseline Hernandez is not going to return to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta as she is getting ready to launch her movie career. In addition, it seems like the reality TV star would also like get another show offer in the following couple of years.

Although the hit VH1 show made her into a star, Joseline is no longer interested in being a part of it.

The woman thinks it’s time to move on from her roots and start a new, more exciting and more rewarding project.

Lately, Hernadez has been quite busy appearing on the show Real but also launching her music career and giving birth to her first child!

Joseline believes she is worthy of having her own reality show!

Reportedly, she is also planning to move to Los Angeles soon.

Apparently, she has been offered a lot of opportunities there, but she has to return to Atlanta because of her filming commitments with Love and Hip Hop.

But Joseline wants people to see her as more than just a television personality – as a model, actor and talk show host!

She wants to build an entire empire just like her idol – Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin.

Sources have revealed that Hernandez sees Coco as a model because she is a good mother and has an amazing career.

Hernandez claims that she has been receiving many movie offer calls and she is currently selecting her next project.

‘I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and reality show. For example, the character I play in Star, that is who I am, and I can play somebody who I am not, but I want to choose that character. With acting, you just have to choose the right roles, so you can really show the world that you can get into a different frame of mind and be a different person,’ the woman stated about her acting career plans.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Joseline acting more? What do you think about her departure from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta?