Joseline Hernandez Thinks Stevie J Uses Bonnie Bella To Get Attention — Producer Chooses Liz Gaspari Over Spending Time With Daughter

Stevie J recently accused Joseline Hernandez of blocking him from seeing their baby Bonnie Bella Hernandez. It turns out, that may not be the full story.

The Puerto Rican Princess liked a post that called Stevie J out on his shenanigans.

In the photo that the fan page posted, claims of Stevie J ditching his daughter were made. Apparently, Joseline and Bonnie were actually in Atlanta for quite a while but the two left a few days ago in order to spend time with family in Miami.

While Stevie says he has been kept away from Bonnie, it was said that instead of spending time with his baby girl, he chose to fly to New Jersey to vacation with his rumored girlfriend Liz Gaspari.

The post goes on to accuse Stevie of playing water sports and partying heavily with Gaspari. Joseline confirmed what was said by liking and commenting “ouch” on the picture.

On Stevie J’s Instagram, the producer did post a photo of himself at Diamond Gym, which is located in New Jersey, around a week ago when Joseline was reportedly in Atlanta with Bonnie Bella.

On Liz’ Instagram, she is seen with Stevie J and his son Dorian at the same gym. Liz Gaspari is heavily involved with bodybuilding, nutrition supplements, and pre-workout products.

The divorced mother is considered the most powerful woman in the nutrition industry. The rumored couple has been spotted together multiple times since the beginning of the year.

The nutrition mogul allegedly went off on the Bad Boy musician when she saw that he was hanging out with Faith Evans earlier this year. Since Joseline delivered Bonnie, sources say she has become increasingly jealous.

However, it seems that Stevie is taking whatever they have seriously. Especially since Stevie allegedly chose to hang out with her instead of Bonnie.