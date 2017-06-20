Joseline Hernandez Slams Stevie J Following Father’s Day: ‘I Feel For My Daughter That He Is Her Father!’

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J seem to be still involved in a nasty feud despite having a baby to worry about and take care of. The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess took to social media to slam her baby daddy for being a bad father after Father’s Day had just past.

She posted a picture showing the man holding his baby daughter Bonnie Bella in his arms, but although the photo looked sweet and awe-worthy at first, the diss written under it by the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star said something completely different.

Joseline shamed the man for not even calling to hear the baby’s voice on Father’s Day.

Even worse, she highlighted how Stevie J spent ten months trying to deny Bonnie Bella was his.

As fans may already know, the paternity test confirmed that Stevie is the baby girl’s father.

She slammed the reality TV star once again with the most hurtful words, stating that she feels sorry for her daughter for having a father life Stevie.

‘I feel for my daughter that he is her father.’

But despite how determined she sounded to completely ruin Stevie J’s image with the Father’s Day related post, Joseline Hernandez ended up deleting the post.

Stevie J has not yet commented on the diss or his alleged absence from his daughter’s life.

Do you believe the estranged couple will ever manage to make peace for the sake of little Bonnie Bella? Why do you think Joseline deleted her criticizing post about the absentee father?