Joseline Hernandez Slams Stevie J Following Father’s Day: ‘I Feel For My Daughter That He Is Her Father!’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/20/2017
Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J seem to be still involved in a nasty feud despite having a baby to worry about and take care of. The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess took to social media to slam her baby daddy for being a bad father after Father’s Day had just past.

She posted a picture showing the man holding his baby daughter Bonnie Bella in his arms, but although the photo looked sweet and awe-worthy at first, the diss written under it by the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star said something completely different.

Joseline shamed the man for not even calling to hear the baby’s voice on Father’s Day.

Even worse, she highlighted how Stevie J spent ten months trying to deny Bonnie Bella was his.

As fans may already know, the paternity test confirmed that Stevie is the baby girl’s father.

She slammed the reality TV star once again with the most hurtful words, stating that she feels sorry for her daughter for having a father life Stevie.

‘I feel for my daughter that he is her father.’

But despite how determined she sounded to completely ruin Stevie J’s image with the Father’s Day related post, Joseline Hernandez ended up deleting the post.

Stevie J has not yet commented on the diss or his alleged absence from his daughter’s life.

Do you believe the estranged couple will ever manage to make peace for the sake of little Bonnie Bella? Why do you think Joseline deleted her criticizing post about the absentee father?

Saudia
06/20/2017 at 1:50 pm
I don’t know why she fighting for him so hard. Stevie J is no prize. She knew all about him, the baby mommas, owing child support, sleeping around and knew he was in a relationship and she was the side chick. Then she boasted about stealing him from Mimi. Became the main chick had his kid and thought he was going to treat. her differently meaning like she was special to him.She needs to get her act together put Stevie on child support (dont solely depend on it though)
Clean up her act she has a daughter now. Time to grow tf up both of them.


Snisey
06/20/2017 at 1:48 pm
Really?? You put that foolish caption under your baby’s picture? Just dumb on al levels!


Karen Morny
06/20/2017 at 11:48 am
I think she is just wants stevie…but she is too much drama..his kids don’t like her..
She should just move on wit her life and leave Stevie alone…..she will never get respected by his girls….
And she causes to much drama….b**** b gone


Lillian Nailer
06/20/2017 at 9:23 am
Joseline Girl go and set down stop being a fool running your mouth.Stop slamming him yes he a hoe he was hoe when you got him you broke up his family so what that make you a hoe .A hoe can’t talk about another hoe.


Verna
06/20/2017 at 8:11 am
Is it just me or does anyone else realize that Joseline had no idea that Stevie J was the father of her child. She was so afraid to even look at the DNA report that she asked her brother to look at it because she knew that she had been sleeping around. Now that it has been confirmed that Stevie is the father she is so happy that all she keeps doing is accusing him of neglecting her during her pregnancy even though she had doubts herself that he was the father. My prayer is for Bonnie Bella because her mother is the one who is unfit , Childish, nasty, curses all the time, always in a fight with someone, and still sleeping around with men and women. I guess she think this is alright for her daughter to see in the future. At least Stevie is not wilding out in public. He appears to be the stable one but I wish he would move on and leave her alone. Joseline you need to grow up and calm yourself down. Take care of your child and stop making ridiculous comments about Stevie calling to hear the baby’s voice. You sound so ridiculous. Not only that you should have been calling him to wish him a happy Father’s Day. Please grow up and keep your mouth shut.


