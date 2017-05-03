Joseline Hernandez Slams Kylie Jenner For Copying Her Style

Joseline Hernandez and Kylie Jenner are embroiled in a mini-war of words over a pair of pricey boots, and Tamron Hall has been dragged into the messy situation.

This week, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Hernandez has taken over “The Real” where she will guest-host for five days.

On Monday, Miss Hernandez shared her thoughts on the madness that occurred between Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

On Tuesday, she went after Jenner and Kim Kardashian for stealing her fashion ideas and not crediting her.

Recently, Miss Hernandez took to Instagram where she shared a brief video of herself modeling a pair of $1,395 bright purple Balenciaga boots in Atlanta on the set of her reality show.

Not too long ago, Miss Jenner was seen in the same thigh-high boots while in Los Angeles and former “TODAY” host Hall sported them that same night in New York. Hernandez slammed Jenner and the others for copying her.

The mother of one said: “She copies me. Kim K. copies me, all of them copy me. Because you know why? I’m gonna tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me.”

She added: “The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford $2,000 boots. Let me tell you something, when I’m in Puerto Rico and in Miami and I was growing up, I didn’t have that much money to wear $12,000 boots. I’m gonna make it work out.”

A close source to Mrs. Jenner said she was shocked by Hernandez’s comments and added: “When Kylie [Jenner] heard what Joseline [Hernandez] said about being her ‘mama’, she was like ‘who?’.Kylie does not follow her fashion styles because she doesn’t really know who she is. She thinks her comments are ridiculous and she knows Kim [Kardashian] would feel the exact same way.”

Fans who have seen the pictures have declared Hall the winner of the fashion face off.