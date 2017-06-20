Joseline Hernandez Shocks Stevie J By Proposing To Him On Love And Hip Hop Atlanta – Drama Ensues!

During the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Joseline Hernandez is shown proposing to Stevie J, but as expected, drama erupts once again! At some point during the June 19 episode, Mimi Faust gets a call from her daughter Eva, who tells her she saw Joseline Hernandez that very day.

As soon as Mimi returns home, she threatens Stevie J by telling him that she will take him to court is he keeps bringing their daughter around Joseline, especially after all the outrageous claims she’s made about their family.

Although Mimi doesn’t want to just stand by while Stevie is playing house with Hernandez, she may not have a choice anymore.

As expected, Stevie and Joseline just can’t stay away from each other for too long.

They meet up and after discussing business Hernandez tells him she wants to move to a place where they can both raise their daughter Bonnie Bella in peace.

What she does next shocks the viewers!

Joseline proposal was more iconic that Gucci Mane's 😂😂😂😭 #LHHATL — THEShaiyoncé👑✨ (@whatyouSHAI) June 20, 2017

Joseline pulls out two small boxes containing rings and puts hers on, telling Stevie they should set their wedding ring.

Stevie is shocked by what he considers to be the most unromantic proposal ever.

Stevie suggests Joseline apologizes to his daughters after her previous social media diss so they can get along as a family.

She agrees but on one condition – Joseline wants Stevie to be there when she drops salsa artist Estelita from the label.

Joseline ends up meeting with Stevie’s daughters Savannah and Sade.

However, when the girls hear about the awkward marriage proposal, tensions rise.

Savannah slams Joseline because of her social media diss, and they almost physically fight!

What do you think of the marriage proposal? Do you think Joseline and Stevie will make peace for the sake of their baby daughter Bonnie Bella?