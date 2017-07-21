FREE NEWSLETTER
Joseline Hernandez Possibly Engaged To Her New Boyfriend

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/21/2017
Joseline Hernandez New BoyfriendSource: Youtube

Joseline Hernandez seems to be in a much better place after reportedly leaving “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” for good. The new mother has moved to Miami, revived her Latin music career, and found love.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the Puerto Rican Princess addressed almost everything that has been written about her online.

The 30-year-old discussed the details of her past reality show career, her take on motherhood, and even insinuated that she was engaged to the new man that she’s recently been pictured with on social media.

Joseline Hernandez is sporting an engagement ring; when Charlamagne Tha God called it out, she didn’t deny the assumption.

She even went as far as saying that all of the members of “The Breakfast Club” would be invited when she set a date to tie the knot.

The lucky guy is a South Florida producer that the TV star is currently in the studio with. The two went public around a week ago when videos surfaced of Hernandez nibbling on and kissing his ear in the pool.

There’s one person who isn’t taking the news that Joseline and her new guy are getting closer so well and it’s exactly who you think it is — Stevie J.

Before this big news, the Bad Boy producer took to his ex’s new boyfriend’s Instagram to comment “Real N***** only f*** u fakes & phonies! DZ” on a photo that Joseline’s rumored fiance tagged her in.

Her love life wasn’t the only that she discussed. Hernandez broke down in tears over the footage that show producer Mona Scott Young showed of her bad behavior from years ago that she said she’s grown from.

The Latin star also said that she’s apologized for whatever she said to and about her ex Stevie J and keeps it in the past.

Do you think that the reality queen is actually engaged? Is this a new side of Joseline Hernandez that we’re seeing?

