Joseline Hernandez Leaves ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ After Stevie J Fails To Convince Her To Stay And Pens Tear-Jerking Letter To Bonnie Bella

Joseline Hernandez has bid adieu to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after a drama-filled season.

Just hours after doing so, Stevie J’s on-and-off girlfriend wrote a tear-jerking letter to their baby girl, Bonnie Bella.

Miss Hernandez, who is full of surprises, stormed off the set of the reunion show after butting heads with the cast and crew.

In a video that surfaced online, Hernandez can be seen backstage with Stevie J who is desperately trying to convince her to stay on the reality series.

The controversial singer and dancer said she is fed up with the drama and fights with Stevie J’s other baby mamas and added: “F**k Love & Hip Hop. I am over it, suck my d—k ’cause I am gonna be a bigger star than Love & Hip Hop made me, it is going to take God to slow me down.”

The self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” took to Instagram late last night and penned an emotional letter to Bonnie Bella.

To my Favorite Girl! #bonniebella A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The reality star said her daughter gave her the strength she needed to exit the show to focus on her well-being.

She began: “Before you I was afraid, I was lost I was clueless. I am still afraid, but you give me courage. Bonnie Bella, you gave me the strength to walk away from situations that were destructive to my health, my soul, and well-being.”

The proud mother thanked her only child for giving her the courage to become a better woman.

She went on to say: “I remember taking the test like it was yesterday! OMG, I TOOK 3. When I went to the doctor, he said ‘Honey you are 3 months pregnant!’ It was shocking, but you knew what you were doing hiding inside of me without my knowledge. You were gaining your strength so that you could transfer some to me the strength I need it to make me a better Joseline, a better mother, a better provider. Bonnie Bella, you are strong, fearless, happy, beautiful and kind and you may not know this, but you are teaching me to be those things.”

Hernandez, known for being tough and foul mouthed, apologized to her baby for her past mistakes and promises to change her ways.

She concluded by: “You are allowing me to love myself again. You are teaching me to be kind. I was not always kind. Before you were here, I have made a lot of mistakes publicly, and I am sorry that you may one day be exposed to those mistakes. I apologize to everyone that I may have hurt during those dark moments in my life. I promise that I am growing into a better woman each day I have you in my life!”

Do you believe Hernandez when she says she will change her wild ways?