Joseline Hernandez Lands Mimi Faust In Trouble With Child Protective Services Call

Mimi Faust is in big trouble because her frenemy, Joseline Hernandez, claims that she is a horrible mother and she called Child Protective Services (CPS) on her.

Like Hernandez loves to say, the streets are talking, and they are saying that Faust is mad as hell.

A person, who was present during the filming of the reunion episode, said the biggest shocker of them all came from Stevie J’s on-and-off girlfriend.

Maybe it was out of jealousy or anger, Hernandez contacted the authorities and told them that her former lover, (in case you were unaware of it, Mimi did confess to having a one-night stand with Hernandez), is not capable of providing a safe and loving home for Eva whom she shares with Stevie J.

Talking to the Shade Room, the person said Faust blew a fuse when the revelation was made.

The spy confirmed that Faust has cut all ties with Hernandez for creating a situation where she could have lost her little girl.

According to the person, Hernandez not only fought with her cast mate, but she also clashed with crew members who declined to grant her demands of not being seated anywhere near Faust.

Some say the “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” star went after Faust because of what she did in May.

Faust marched to court and asked a judge to grant a restraining order against Hernandez to make sure she stays away from Eva.

In an interview, the reality television personality said she was forced to seek help from the law after Hernandez claimed that Stevie J was a child molester.

She said: “I am not angry. I am not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I do not give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I cannot even speak about on the show.”

She continued: “If he is not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he would do exactly what I am doing. I do not understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

Many fans of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” are appalled by Hernandez’s move for several reasons.

First of all, The Puerto Rican Princess is a mother herself so, how can she take such action and potentially cause Faust to lose her only child?

Secondly, many are wondering, why on earth did she call Child Protective Services when she has no proof that Faust ever did anything to harm or endanger her daughter?

Fans will have to wait for the reunion episode for the answers to those burning questions.