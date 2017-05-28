Joseline Hernandez Is Angry Over Stevie J And Estelita Quintero PDA Photo – She Thinks He Is Cheating

Joseline Hernandez is a wise woman, and she calls things as she sees them.

The 30-year-old reality television star no longer trusts her man, Stevie J, because he has been spending a lot of time with his new artist, Estelita Quintero.

It is a match made in social media hell pitting two bombshells against each other for the heart of a ruthless businessman.

The weapon of choice is an Instagram update where the ladies opt to wear the least amount of clothing possible.

Fans cannot get enough of the back and forth and the heads behind Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will probably ride the train to the bank.

In the latest development, Hernandez is angry that the father of her child took a picture with Quintero looking quite cozy.

It was an amazing night, my manager and I . #Dangerzone A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on May 25, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Deep inside, she knows it, Stevie J is a ladies man, and that is what people like him do.

Thanks to chatty insiders, we are starting to have a clearer picture of what is happening behind closed doors.

🤓🤓🤓…… A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on May 23, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

A source shared: “The Puerto Rican Princess was beyond pissed about the photo. She thinks it is disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him.”

The individual also added: “Stevie swears blind that nothing is going on between him and Estelita and that it is strictly business. However, Jos is not buying it—because, like, once a cheater always a cheater, right? He cheated on Mimi [Faust] with her, so why wouldn’t he cheat on her with Estelita?”

No one really knows how this thing is going to end, but it seems pretty evident that Miss Quintero is not ready to cede any ground to Miss Hernandez.

Our people on the inside told us that she sees her rival as a bully and she is totally prepared to confront the Puerto Rican artist if necessary to mark her territory.