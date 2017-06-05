Joseline Hernandez Inspired By Coco Austin Wants To Build Her Own Empire Outside Of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Joseline Hernandez is eager to launch her career and like her role model, Coco Austin, she wants to build a media empire with a reality series and talk show.

Over the weekend, various sources confirmed that Miss Hernandez had stormed off the set of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reunion show after a blow-up with members of the cast and the crew.

The outspoken mother of one left the taping because of a heated exchange with Mimi Faust who confronted her for calling Child Protective Services (CPS) on her.

A few hours after the news broke, the former “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” star released a brief clip where she more or less announced that she was quitting the show.

In the video, she called out the show’s creator Mona Scott-Young and asked her fans to start a petition to get her an interview with Oprah.

The Puerto Rican Princess said in her epic rant: “I need ya’ll to have y’all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b*tch Mona and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years.I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah.”

Now, a close source to the actress and reality television personality has stepped forward to say she has been inspired by Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, to make some big moves.

According to the spy, the “Been Getting Money” singer would love to land a real spin-off of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and she knows that she can host her own show after doing 10 episodes of “The Real” where she made the viewers laugh and kept them coming back for more.

The spy shared: “Joseline really looks to Coco Austin as her life inspiration. She loves Coco’s body, her look, her sense of humor, and what she’s made of her life. Coco’s a great mom, has an amazing marriage, and a super successful career. If Joseline were to style herself after anyone, it would be Coco, and she would love to have her own reality show, along the lines of Ice Loves Coco.”

Another insider has revealed that Stevie J begged his baby mama to take a pay cut and stay on the show, but she refused.

The spy explained: “Stevie and Joseline got into an epic fight last night because he wouldn’t back her up and quit the show. He was telling her he would support her and stand by her and saying they were a package deal but as soon as it came down to money he changed his tune. He started trying to convince her to stay on and accept less than him and she’s not having it.”

Fans are saying just give Austin and Hernandez their own show already.