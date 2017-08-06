Joseline Hernandez Drops Snippet Of Diss Track Aimed At ‘LHH’ Producer Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez means business when it comes to two things: her music and her money. On August 6, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star dropped a snippet of her diss track towards executive producer Mona Scott Young titled “Run Me My Money.”

The song comes with colorful Beyonce-inspired visuals. It’s different from her usual Spanish language numbers, but the new sound works even better.

The Puerto Rican Princess shows off her expensive fashion taste and her amazing post-baby body that she earned by using a special 28-day-workout.

Fans are receiving the hit very well, comparing it to Cardi B and other female rappers.

The tune is filled heavily with blows towards Mona, but the sole purpose of it is to get Young to pay the remaining amount of money Joseline claims that she’s owed.

This comes after the explosive “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” season finale and reunion, where show runners painted Joseline as a crazy liability to the show. In reality, Joseline says that the footage was from years ago and her lowest points.

Hernandez is hurt by her portrayal in a series that she dedicated her life to for seven years and was even given a budget to produce her own delivery special for when it was time to welcome baby Bonnie Bella.

More importantly, Joseline is living her best life in Miami. Writing and recording music, and spending time with her family while staying close to her Puerto Rican roots.

The new mother has even found love again after Stevie J and is rumored to be engaged.

With this hot new diss track, she’s setting a tone for her post-TV music career at the expense of Mona Scott Young who has yet to respond.

Did you listen to “Run Me My Money?” What do you think about Joseline’s skills?