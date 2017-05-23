Joseline Hernandez Dives Into Rasheeda And Kirk Frost’s Personal Lives And She Is Getting Blasted For It

Joseline Hernandez is sharing her thoughts on Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s marriage and infidelity and fans of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” are telling her to focus on Stevie J who is said to be getting very comfortable with Estelita Quintero.

The former star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” was on “The Real” when she said that she always knew the Frosts would end up in divorce court because they were faking it.

Hernandez said she spoke to reliable sources who confirmed that Frost did indeed cheat on Rasheeda with a dancer named Jasmine Washington.

The Puerto Rican Princess went on to say that the side chick has a child with Frost and his name is Kannon.

Frost ran to Washington’s arms right after Rasheeda gave birth to their son, Karter Frost, who is now three.

Bonnie Bella Jordan’s mother said while her co-star is a good and strong woman, she should have never lied about her marriage because when you are a reality television star, the truth about your life will eventually hit the Internet whether you want it to or not.

The outspoken singer and dancer said: “So you come up in there, you know, for six years. You think, you know, you showing to the world, ‘Oh we perfect. Nothing ever happened to us.’ If you notice, on ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ Rasheeda and Kirk is always the cleanest one. Right? And so they never have no tea going on. But guess what, when you faking it, the truth always come out. So you know what, I hear in Atlanta, I know a lot of people. You know, I stay in the streets. I keep my ears close to the street, okay.”

Hernandez went on to drop a few major bombshells by saying: “‘Cause, I got to know what’s going on, honey. I got to be prepared for them … The word is that he do got a baby and you know; it is not from Rasheeda. It is from some ex-stripper …”

Recently, Rasheeda did an interview where she revealed why she decided to stay with her cheating spouse.

She shared: “At the end of the day it’s like you’ve put me in this situation and this is going on with us and as much as I wanna strangle you and choke your a– and I’m mad at you, and I’m disappointed in you, and I’m ashamed, I love you, though. It just doesn’t turn off like that. But you have put me in a place where I have to draw the line.”

Fans are telling Hernandez to leave Rasheeda and Kirk alone and to focus on the rumors that Stevie J is making more than sweet music with Miss Quintero.