Joseline Hernandez Debuts New Hairdo Amid Stevie J And Estelita Quintero Rumors

Joseline Hernandez debuted a new hairstyle. Is she trying to get Stevie J’s attention after rumors started swirling around claiming that he might be dating Estelita Quintero?

She is used to talk about not being on the fashion blogs. With her new banging hairdo, for sure, Miss Hernandez will have all the bloggers showering her with praise because she looks amazing.

This week, the “Love & Hip Hop” star took to Instagram where she debuted a very classy yet chic hairdo via two new pictures.

Gone are the long tresses, Bonnie Bella’s mother looks like a femme fatale with a stunning shoulder-length bob and bangs.

In one photo, the Puerto Rican Princess is showing her new hairdo and how much Bonnie has grown before leaving for a car ride.

While in another, the star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” dazzled in a blue dress as she is “busy getting her money” at what appears to be a photo shoot.

It seems that the two pictures were taken the same day because she is wearing the same stunning peacock-inspired eyeshadow in both of them. Her fans loved the gorgeous look.

One supporter wrote: “Drop dead gorgeous! Work work work work work! #angles”

Another added: “Makeup on point you look great, gorgeous, I love your face, I hope your daughter looks like you and not Stevie.”

A third person stated: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her.”

The photos surfaced after reports claimed that Hernandez finds herself in the same situation she put Mimi Faust.

Hernandez feels threatened by Stevie J’s new protégée, Estelita Quintero, who is an Instagram model, actress, and a singer in the making.

The curvy Panamanian model is eager to launch her career and has been spending long hours in the studio which has given birth to rumors that they are together.

A source said: “Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman.”

The spy added: “Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita. She has been punishing Stevie ever since. He had to leave the house to get some space, that is how much drama this whole thing with Estelita is causing.”

The person concluded with: “She is messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It is easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

What are your thoughts on Hernandez’s new look? Do you think Stevie J is cheating on her?