Joseline Hernandez Dazzles At 2017 BET Awards Amid Stevie J Reconciliation

A drama-free Joseline Hernandez sans Stevie J strolled on the red carpet of the BET Awards looking glamorous.

The star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in an all-white outfit that turned heads.

Bonnie Bella’s mother rocked a white bustier that revealed a lot of cleavage and featured lace details at the bottom.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star completed the look with a pair of white pants and embellished silver fringe.

The reality television sensation also debuted a new sleek short black bob.

According to several sources, the singer and dancer is hoping to move to Hollywood soon and her baby daddy, Stevie J, could be by her side.

An insider has revealed that the Puerto Rican Princess has decided to leave the Mimi Faust drama behind to focus on her acting career in Los Angeles.

The spy said the volatile star is eager to have her own show and she believes Stevie J, who is her longtime manager, will make it happen.

The person explained: “They are back living together and things are good, at least for now. It is such a rollercoaster for these two; no one knows what could happen tomorrow. It is frustrating to their family and friends though because they have to hear it when things are wrong and deal with the fallout. It is a toxic relationship, but they just can’t live without each other.”

Stevie J is also hard at work trying to smooth things over with “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” producer, Mona Scott Young.

The so-called friend revealed: “He convinced Joseline that he has got her back in the long run and negotiating on her behalf. He is her manager, so it makes sense that he wants her to make more money too. Once she saw the logic in it, she came to her senses.”

Faust does not believe the reconciliation for a second.

Miss Faust, like many of Stevie’s relatives and friends, says this romance is toxic, and they will fight and eventually split soon.

The person said: “Mimi thinks Joseline is toxic and has hammered it into Stevie’s head that if Joseline is ever alone with Eva, even in the car driving her back to Mimi’s, that there will be hell to pay!

She has finally seen Joseline for what she is – a crazy woman who will say and do anything to get her way.”

