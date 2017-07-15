Joseline Hernandez Caught Cozying Up To A New Man In Miami

It seems as though for the first time since her short rumored fling with Lil Durk, Joseline Hernandez has a new man in her life. In the photos and videos where the two appear, Joseline looks very smitten with her beau.

It’s unknown who the mystery guy is but he must be fond of water because the couple was spotted on the beach enjoying each other’s company and then in the pool together where Joseline is on Instagram Live giving him multiple kisses.

#PressPlay: So does #Joseline have a new boo 👀 What's tea sis?!!! Via: @lovehiphopatl6 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Joseline has been living a good life with close friends and family since leaving Atlanta for Miami. Though it’s rumored that Joseline officially quit “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” that doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t consider joining the Miami edition of the VH1 series.

It’s true that Mona Scott Young, production, and the network have had it up to their necks with the Puerto Rican Princesses’ attitude and drama that comes with it, but they all know that Joseline has been responsible for many of the higher ratings.

Hernandez escaped the old city that she was living in to come back to her hometown so she would have help with baby Bonnie Bella, but it’s also obvious that she wanted to run from out of Stevie J’s grip. Now, it’s reported that her love interest could be another reason why Joseline is in Florida to stay.

Speaking of the producer, Stevie J is predictably furious over the fact that his daughter may be spending time with Joseline’s guy. It’s not confirmed that Hernandez has even introduced the two yet but that doesn’t stop him from scolding her that he doesn’t want Bonnie anywhere near the gentleman pictured.

Stevie is busy with his own love life, his rumored girlfriend is Liz Gaspari. Hopefully, he will allow Joseline to have a relationship too.