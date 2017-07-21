Joseline Hernandez Brags About Being Friends With Nicki Minaj And Rihanna

Joseline Hernandez claims she is friends with both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Wait, there is more, Miss Hernandez also said that the mega stars support her musical career.

Thursday, the reality television star took part in a Facebook Live session with Complex magazine and decided to avoid as much as she could talking about the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” drama.

Instead, she opened up about her hopes and dreams for the future.

Bonnie Bella’s mother, who stormed out of the VH1 show like she was the queen of the world, said she has been talking to Minaj and Rihanna on social media.

The former “L&HH” star boldly told viewers: “I love Nicki Minaj of course. Nicki comments on my page, I comment on her page I f**k with Nicki all day long.”

Stevie J’s baby mama went on to say that the Caribbean-born artists love her music.

She boldly stated: “I f**k with Rihanna all day long, and we talk, and those girls know what’s good, and they believe in my s**t, and when they see me they let me know, so that is a good feeling.”

This is not the first time that Hernandez has made it known that she is part of the “Anaconda” artist’s entourage.

Earlier this year, Hernandez was a co-host on “The Real” where they were talking about the Young Money’s wardrobe choice for the Met Gala.

The Puerto Rican Princess, who did not like what the other ladies were saying about Minaj, said: “Nicki is my homegirl, I am not gonna let you sit up here and talk about her.”

About 48 hours ago, Hernandez got very flirty with Minaj on Instagram.

Minaj wrote: “The other day. U asked me a question. The answer is yes.”

The controversial reality star responded to Minaj with a headline-making comment.

She wrote: “Ok! Send me the addy.”

Upon leaving the series, Hernandez revealed that she will be releasing new songs and will make a name for herself in Hollywood.

She shared: “I love to act and going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come. And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

Do you think Hernandez will collaborate with Minaj and Rihanna one day?