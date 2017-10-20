Joseline Hernandez Believes Love & Hip Hop Will ‘Crumble’ Like A ‘Game Of Jenga’ Without Her – Check Out Her Statements!

It sounds like the reality TV star really wants her job back! As fans of Love and Hip Hop certainly remember, Joseline Hernandez made her official exit from the show’s Atlanta spin-off in a now already notorious scene from the last season. Ever since then, Hernandez has slammed the program’s creator Mona Scott-Young more than just once, as well as some of her ex co-stars.

Despite the fact that she is no longer part of the franchise, Joseline is convinced the show is doomed without her.

The reality star stopped by Sister Circle Live, where she talked about her exit.

She went so far as to compare her importance to the show to a Jenga game.

She went on to explain her comparison, by saying that, as soon as she is no longer in the game [in this case, on the show,] the whole thing is bound to crumble.

‘You ever played that game where [when] you take a piece out, everything crumbles? I’ll tell you what happens [to] Love and Hip Hop without Joseline Hernandez. It is like the Jenga game. Take that one piece out, you’re all gone.’

Check out her whole interview here:

#PressPlay #Joseline is too petty 😂 via: @sistercircletv A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Do you agree that Love and Hip Hop needs Joseline Hernandez in order to be successful or is she showing off?

From your point of view, is she desperate to return to the show?