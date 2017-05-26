Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Spark New Breakup Rumors After Skipping Wendy Williams Appearance

According to Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J abruptly canceled their appearance on her show citing personal reasons – could it be that Estelita Quintero is creating drama between the pair?

Earlier this week, the flamboyant host of “The Wendy Williams Show” announced that the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars were supposed to be her guests to promote their hit reality series.

The pair was also scheduled to talk about their on-and-off romance and the arrival of their baby girl, Bonnie Bella.

However, for some unknown reason, just hours before the taping of the segment, Stevie J and Hernandez called to cancel their appearance.

The “Wendy’s Got the Heat” author said no explanation was given and added: “OK, here’s why they are not here.”

She later told her audience that the last-minute cancellation did not surprise her because it is a well-known fact that Hernandez and Stevie J have a volatile relationship.

The “Think Like a Man” actress shared: “It should be no surprise to you that this relationship is on-again, off-again on a constant basis, correct? Well, currently, they are off, and we promoted this as the family is coming… They are not getting along enough to even be in the same building, so they are not here. They canceled last night.”

Rumors are swirling around claiming that Quintero, who is Stevie J’s new protégée, may have caused him to lose Hernandez.

Consumed by jealousy and fed up with the long hours that her baby daddy and the South American beauty were spending in the studio, Hernandez called it quits.

A source claimed that the mother of one was never a fan of the Instagram model because she appeared “thirsty for attention and can see that Estelita is using Stevie to hustle her way to the top.”

The spy went on to explain: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman. Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up, but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita.”

According to the same source, Quintero is constantly flirting with the music producer on social media.

The snitch claimed: “She is messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It is easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

Some fans are sad that Bonnie’s parents have split again while others say this is just another publicity stunt to promote the show.