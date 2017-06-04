Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Might Not Get Back Together After Big Fight, The Puerto Rican Princess Is Also Dissing ‘LHHA’ Producer Mona Scott-Young

Joseline Hernandez, who may have recently quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will not be getting back with Stevie J anytime soon if his family has anything to do with it.

Many members of his entourage are baffled by the fact that he did not listen to Mimi Faust and stay as far away as possible from the “crazy” Puerto Rican Princess.

After another epic fight, Hernandez decided she had enough of her baby daddy and fled to Miami, Florida with Bonnie Bella.

A source close to the former couple said the brawl took place at a restaurant in Atlanta where the singer tossed a plate of hot mushrooms at Stevie J.

The furious music producer is thinking about pressing charges against the mother of his child, and he has the full support of his family.

The same spy claimed that people close to Stevie J are fed up with the nasty fights between the duo and are begging him to let her go for good because their romance is toxic.

According to an insider, many of Stevie J.’s children have asked him to move on from this woman.

Stevie J’s daughter, Savannah Jordan, took to Instagram to make it clear that she was not a fan of them being together.

The person claimed: “Stevie J’s friends and family are just as shocked as everyone else that he is working things out with Joseline. They really believed that he was done with her this time. He told them all he was actually afraid for himself around her and now they are supposed to just accept her back like nothing happened. He’s like the boy who cried wolf, and they are sick of being on this toxic rollercoaster with him. They are putting all the blame on Joseline — his kids are so mad they do not ever want to see her again.”

Fans of the reality show might never see the aftermath of the mushroom fight because it appears that Hernandez has quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after a bitter feud with producer Mona Scott-Young.

She said during an Instagram live stream: “I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have yall phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b–ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthaf–ker treated her cast members and all the s–t that she’s done to us throughout the muthaf–king years,” “I’mma let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

Many are hoping that Hernandez will get her own show because “she keeps it real and wild” and they love that about her.