Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Facing Some Issues, Puerto Rican Princess Might Leave ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/18/2017
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie JCredit: Pinterest

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are apparently going through some tough times, and she has reached the point where she is thinking about leaving “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Fans of the show believe that the Mimi Faust restraining order and Stevie J’s working relationship with the Panamanian bombshell known as Estelita Quintero might have taken a toll on Miss Hernandez.

In a recent interview with Galore Magazine, Hernandez explained that she is not confident that she will be back for the next season of the VH1 show because she wants to focus on her acting career.

Asked by the reporter if she will be back after season 6, she answered with a simple, “I don’t know.”

The reality television personality, who is dreaming of working with Jennifer Lopez, went on to share: “But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. I love to act and [I’m] going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come.”

The former star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” explained that she has received a few scripts and has been diving into them to pick the right one that will launch her career.

Hernandez said: “And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

The Puerto Rican Princess and Stevie J had a baby in December named Bonnie Bella, and it had appeared like they were working on their romance.

There were even rumors of the pair getting engaged and having more children together, but it now seems that the romance suffered due to Stevie J’s other baby mama and his new protégée.

Will you miss Hernandez on the seventh season Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

