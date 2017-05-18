FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Facing Some Issues, Puerto Rican Princess Might Leave ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/18/2017
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie JCredit: Pinterest

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are apparently going through some tough times, and she has reached the point where she is thinking about leaving “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Fans of the show believe that the Mimi Faust restraining order and Stevie J’s working relationship with the Panamanian bombshell known as Estelita Quintero might have taken a toll on Miss Hernandez.

In a recent interview with Galore Magazine, Hernandez explained that she is not confident that she will be back for the next season of the VH1 show because she wants to focus on her acting career.

Asked by the reporter if she will be back after season 6, she answered with a simple, “I don’t know.”

The reality television personality, who is dreaming of working with Jennifer Lopez, went on to share: “But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. I love to act and [I’m] going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come.”

The former star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” explained that she has received a few scripts and has been diving into them to pick the right one that will launch her career.

Hernandez said: “And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

The Puerto Rican Princess and Stevie J had a baby in December named Bonnie Bella, and it had appeared like they were working on their romance.

There were even rumors of the pair getting engaged and having more children together, but it now seems that the romance suffered due to Stevie J’s other baby mama and his new protégée.

Will you miss Hernandez on the seventh season Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

Nancy Tree
05/18/2017 at 10:59 pm
I agree with free to speak comment. Mimi had the right to protect her daughter from Joseline. She said Stevie J. molested his daughter. What kind of woman would say some crap like that about a man she was sleeping with and claim she was in love with? A vindictive woman, Stevie could have lost everything, so Mimi did right.


Black
05/18/2017 at 10:33 pm
No I don’t want to see Joseline leave because she makes the show but if there’s more money else where girl go make your money. As for Mimi, girl sit down. You wasn’t thinking about your daughter when you were swinging on the shower rod to make money and becoming a prn star. What makes you any better. No matter what Joseline does he still go back and I haven’t seen anyone put a gun to his head yet. Mimi needs to get a life, man or woman. Girl move on!!!


Black
05/18/2017 at 9:58 pm
No I don’t want to see Joseline leave. She makes the show. As for MiMi you didn’t thin Stevie would fall in love with a. Stripper but he did. You talking about what’s best for your daughter, you wasn’t thinking about that when you was swinging on the pole becoming a Porn Star. what makes your pole different from Joseline. MiMi bye. Get a Life, man or woman. As everyone can see no matter what Joseline does he go right back. I have never seen anyone put a guy to his head. Smh


Pamela Armstrong
05/18/2017 at 9:53 pm
I hope josalyn doesn’t leave the show she really makes the show and Mimi needs to get over herself I’m team Puerto Rican princess





