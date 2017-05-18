FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Facing Some Issues, Puerto Rican Princess Might Leave ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/18/2017
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie JCredit: Pinterest

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are apparently going through some tough times, and she has reached the point where she is thinking about leaving “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Fans of the show believe that the Mimi Faust restraining order and Stevie J’s working relationship with the Panamanian bombshell known as Estelita Quintero might have taken a toll on Miss Hernandez.

In a recent interview with Galore Magazine, Hernandez explained that she is not confident that she will be back for the next season of the VH1 show because she wants to focus on her acting career.

Asked by the reporter if she will be back after season 6, she answered with a simple, “I don’t know.”

The reality television personality, who is dreaming of working with Jennifer Lopez, went on to share: “But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. I love to act and [I’m] going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come.”

The former star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” explained that she has received a few scripts and has been diving into them to pick the right one that will launch her career.

Hernandez said: “And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

The Puerto Rican Princess and Stevie J had a baby in December named Bonnie Bella, and it had appeared like they were working on their romance.

There were even rumors of the pair getting engaged and having more children together, but it now seems that the romance suffered due to Stevie J’s other baby mama and his new protégée.

Will you miss Hernandez on the seventh season Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

26 Comments

Mswoo
05/18/2017 at 9:53 pm
Reply

Good for Mimi don’t blame her. Everyone forget Joseline bought false accusations up and tried to get her child taken away. And Stevie don’t know what this woman have ova you but you keep going back to her even after she accused you of the unthinkable that draws the line that’s nothing to play with..so many children are been abused these days she needs to be careful she has a daughter now..the old saying is what goes around comes around…not saying not to forgive her but keep your distance….Stevie I know you have a child with her but doesn’t mean you have to get back with her..you can still co parent just like you do with your other baby mama’s…just saying….


That Way➡️
05/18/2017 at 8:07 pm
Reply

Can we all just co~exist!!


JH
05/18/2017 at 7:50 pm
Reply

I feel sorry for her baby girl. How embarrassing to have a mother like that!


Letishia Smith
05/18/2017 at 6:52 pm
Reply

I wont miss her she to fake for me telling all them unesscary lies you lie about being married you lie about stevie being a molester but you couldnt wait to bring your baby girl around him lied about your age and pretty sure you are lying wen you say you got scripts lined up you have zero talent pleas have seversl seats not all that


helen m thompson
05/18/2017 at 6:42 pm
Reply

Joseline told the biggest lie of lies molestation is not a joke that can get you jail time. Mad or not some things you just don’t say .i have been married 20 years I have never ever thought ever to say something so malicious. When you love someone you just don’t try and make someone hurt that way.who cares if she leaves maybe Stevie can get his self together with his children she just money hungry and selfish. Bye Felicia.


Akeya
05/18/2017 at 6:35 pm
Reply

She needs language lessons and she is a bully now that she has a baby she wants to make amends karma will still come for that a**


BB
05/18/2017 at 5:52 pm
Reply

Joseline the “Puerto Rican Princess” is forced to leave the show because she clearly can see that the “Panamanian Princess” is NOT some raggady broad..it makes her sick to her stomach, so insecure and embarrassed that the tables are about to turn on her..BOTTOM LINE!!!


Lori
05/18/2017 at 5:26 pm
Reply

A mother need to protect her child in any ways or means necessary. Jocelyn cause mimi to have ACS knocking at her door and going through doctor visit just to clear her name and protect her child from being taken away, so the fool that stated the mimi over reacted, it a mother doing what she need to do to protect her family. Stevie could be in Jail if mimi didn’t clear up the situation. I work for ACS and that was some serious stuff that Jocelyn put put on social media. Stevie only take her back because of sex and he was having a hard time getting some. He should have dump that uneducated wh***.


R Faith Righttouchluvn
05/18/2017 at 5:23 pm
Reply

Well good for her cause being a mom hasn’t changed her and since she feels she on top of the world toodles. Plus, Mimi did the right thing about getting the restraining order on her cause I wouldn’t want no one that keeps disrespecting me or my child, by saying her dad touching on her around to have an opportunity to create harm.


Nicole Jackson
05/18/2017 at 5:22 pm
Reply

I will miss joseline its time for you to move on that show 📺 is not for you anymore its things out there for you….





