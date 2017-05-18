FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Facing Some Issues, Puerto Rican Princess Might Leave ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/18/2017
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie JCredit: Pinterest

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are apparently going through some tough times, and she has reached the point where she is thinking about leaving “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Fans of the show believe that the Mimi Faust restraining order and Stevie J’s working relationship with the Panamanian bombshell known as Estelita Quintero might have taken a toll on Miss Hernandez.

In a recent interview with Galore Magazine, Hernandez explained that she is not confident that she will be back for the next season of the VH1 show because she wants to focus on her acting career.

Asked by the reporter if she will be back after season 6, she answered with a simple, “I don’t know.”

The reality television personality, who is dreaming of working with Jennifer Lopez, went on to share: “But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. I love to act and [I’m] going to be in front of the screen for many, many years to come.”

The former star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” explained that she has received a few scripts and has been diving into them to pick the right one that will launch her career.

Hernandez said: “And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

The Puerto Rican Princess and Stevie J had a baby in December named Bonnie Bella, and it had appeared like they were working on their romance.

There were even rumors of the pair getting engaged and having more children together, but it now seems that the romance suffered due to Stevie J’s other baby mama and his new protégée.

Will you miss Hernandez on the seventh season Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

8 Comments

Boo Boo Jones
05/18/2017 at 4:33 pm
Reply

Mimi the pstar is worried about Jocelyn? Neither one is married, both are illegitimate. That little girl is not cute anyway.


Free to speak
05/18/2017 at 4:19 pm
Reply

Joseline is already paying more attention to her career, still dressing scantilly clad. She is not a role model or a classy woman for that matter. A real mother would take the necessary time to heal and bond with their brand new baby. That money is going anywhere. Theses celebrity parents are so vein and careless. The show is drama filled with drunks and alot of sharing. Mimi has every right to protect her child from these self absorb adults who need counseling. Even her attempt to prove she changed she took the low road. I feel sad for the kids being raised by the functioning addicts.


LB
05/18/2017 at 3:59 pm
Reply

I think Mimi over reacts, and What makes her child and her so special.She should have more respect for others and stop trying to run Stevie life and get one of her own. Joseline aint no worst then she is as a matter of fact Mimi worst. Bottom line they both should come together and leave his childish immature a** alone he not all that 🙄🙄🙄


Dorene Cly
05/18/2017 at 3:11 pm
Reply

Nope! She should go and get more famous and do all that she can with every good opportunity that comes her way!


Valerie Williams
05/18/2017 at 3:02 pm
Reply

I am glad that Joseline is going to move on… She has too much drama going and coming in her life… With the new baby she really need to let all that B.S. go…. Ya feel me..


Kimberly R Babcock
05/18/2017 at 2:25 pm
Reply

Hell no I’m glad that she’s not going to be on the show. I think that she is a bully. She thinks that she is better than everyone else but she’s really not.


Lona Walker
05/18/2017 at 2:22 pm
Reply

No let her go if she think she is going to become a big actress go for it but iam tired of seeing her she has done to much on thr6 show and i mean in a bad way okay girl by😘


lisa
05/18/2017 at 2:21 pm
Reply

Hell yeah !!!!.. I’m going to miss you…. 📅🔼💯💯💯💯😘😘😘😘


