FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce nicki minaj Joseline Hernandez bella hadid kanye west asap rocky liam neeson Remy Ma sofia vergara kim zolciak Chris Rock kandi burruss kourtney kardashian Chris Lopez donald trump andy cohen Bernice Burgos Justin Verlander kim kardashian kylie jenner Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Home » Entertainment

Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Debut Baby Bonnie Bella Picture – She Has More Fans Than Them

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/04/2017
1
1.5K Views
0


Joseline Hernandez Stevie J Bonnie BellaCredit: Instagram

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are proud to debut baby Bonnie Bella who was born in the winter of 2016.

Advertisement

Miss Hernandez shared an adorable picture of little Bonnie in a pink and white dress and matching headband with a flower.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star also posted a brief video of her first child in her bassinet in a cute dress with butterflies and a cream headband.

Bella, who was born in December 2016, smiles at the camera and moves around as her mother giggles in the background.

#bonniebella

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

“The Puerto Rican Princess” was showered with compliments on how cute her daughter is and how happy they are for her and Stevie J.

Hernandez and Stevie J had a tumultuous romance throughout the years, even when she was pregnant with Bonnie they were fighting.

For several months, the producer had doubts that the baby was his and demanded a paternity test.

#bonniebella

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

However, it now appears that the aspirant actress and the reality television personality have found common ground and are happy together.

A source close to the “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” stars said that they are hoping to get married soon and added: “It’s feels like Christmas to Joseline: everything in her life is filled with so much love and joy. Bonnie’s the best gift she’s ever received in her life! And the fact that her big daddy Stevie’s there, being Santa to her and the baby by showering them with love, money, sweet kisses and his time, that’s the icing on the cake.”

The tipster went on to explain: “Joseline couldn’t be happier.She truly wishes the other girls on the show like Mimi [Faust] and Karlie [Redd] would stop hating on her and embrace her and the baby. Joseline’s a changed woman and she owes that all to Bonnie and Stevie.”

#resultsin28days #RI28 Click the link on my bio! Last day to sign up

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

Advertisement

Hernandez also showed her post-baby body and exercising routine.

Post Views: 1,520

Read more about Joseline Hernandez Stevie J

You may also like
Joseline Hernandez Slams Kylie Jenner For Copying Her Style
05/03/2017
Mimi Faust Still Not Giving Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Her Blessing
04/29/2017
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Are Still Not Getting Any Love From Mimi Faust
04/26/2017
Read Next
1 Comment

Valarie
05/04/2017 at 11:20 pm
Reply

Baby Bonnie Is So Beautiful👑👑👑👑👑


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *