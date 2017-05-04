Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Debut Baby Bonnie Bella Picture – She Has More Fans Than Them

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are proud to debut baby Bonnie Bella who was born in the winter of 2016.

Miss Hernandez shared an adorable picture of little Bonnie in a pink and white dress and matching headband with a flower.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star also posted a brief video of her first child in her bassinet in a cute dress with butterflies and a cream headband.

Bella, who was born in December 2016, smiles at the camera and moves around as her mother giggles in the background.

“The Puerto Rican Princess” was showered with compliments on how cute her daughter is and how happy they are for her and Stevie J.

Hernandez and Stevie J had a tumultuous romance throughout the years, even when she was pregnant with Bonnie they were fighting.

For several months, the producer had doubts that the baby was his and demanded a paternity test.

However, it now appears that the aspirant actress and the reality television personality have found common ground and are happy together.

A source close to the “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” stars said that they are hoping to get married soon and added: “It’s feels like Christmas to Joseline: everything in her life is filled with so much love and joy. Bonnie’s the best gift she’s ever received in her life! And the fact that her big daddy Stevie’s there, being Santa to her and the baby by showering them with love, money, sweet kisses and his time, that’s the icing on the cake.”

The tipster went on to explain: “Joseline couldn’t be happier.She truly wishes the other girls on the show like Mimi [Faust] and Karlie [Redd] would stop hating on her and embrace her and the baby. Joseline’s a changed woman and she owes that all to Bonnie and Stevie.”

Hernandez also showed her post-baby body and exercising routine.