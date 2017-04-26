Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Are Still Not Getting Any Love From Mimi Faust

Mimi Faust is still not a fan of Joseline Hernandez, and she made sure that Stevie J knew that in the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

It is a well-documented fact that Faust and Hernandez dislike each other for a long list of reasons, but many had hoped or expected the pair would work things out for the sake of their children.

Stevie J fathered Eva with Faust and Bonnie Bella, who was born on Dec 28, 2016, with the sassy Puerto Rican diva, Hernandez.

In the past months, after getting the DNA test results which confirmed that Bonnie is indeed his, the father of six has been present in the baby’s life and has been showering her with gifts and love.

In addition to bonding with his baby girl, the mega-producer has also reconnected with Hernandez, and the pair is hoping to have another child together and even get married in the future.

However, Miss Faust is appalled by her baby daddy’s decision to get back with Hernandez after she stained his reputation with wild accusations.

Talking to Stevie J, Faust angrily said: “Steven I want to make something clear: I do not rock with this b*tch. I do NOT under any circumstance want that person around my child after what she did.”

She added: “Joseline made ridiculous and disgusting accusations that could have harmed my child if anyone believed them. All I’m going to say is, she’s crossed the line that there’s no turning back from. I don’t want her around my daughter. I know how you back slide, nilly wap and back pedal.”

In a past interview, Faust stated that she has zero interest in the mess between Hernandez and Stevie J.

She confessed: “I could really give two sh-ts about Stevie and Joseline. Honestly, I don’t care! I could care less. This woman has done so much to my family and now Stevie’s playing house with her. I think it is disgusting. I don’t understand him and I’ve stopped trying. Of everything that I have ever seen, I don’t get it, I don’t want to get it. They can stay over there with that craziness. It is not cool!”

It is being claimed Stevie J is disappointed that Faust does not support his new romance.