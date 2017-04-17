Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Are Anxious To Find Out Who Bonnie Bella’s Baby Daddy On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are set to find out who is the father of baby Bonnie Bella on tonight’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and VH1 has released a teaser to wet fans’ appetite.

The brief clip shows the Puerto Rican star about to freak out as she waits for the envelope to be opened and reveal the DNA test results.

The spicy singer and dancer told the viewers that she knows Stevie J is her baby daddy because she was only hooking up with the music producer around the time her daughter was conceived.

The reality television star confessed: “The results of the DNA test came in today. If Stevie pulled a fast one on me and leaves something on that envelope other than him being the baby father, I don’t think anybody’s going to believe me. I know Stevie is the only person I laid with.”

Stevie J, who has accused Miss Hernandez on numerous occasions of sleeping around with a long list of men, also appears in the preview.

He is seen with his lawyer, Ed Woods, looking anxious as he sits down to find the truth abut baby Bella who was born in December.

The famed music producer shared: “I’m in New York handling my business and my lawyer hit me like ‘yo. I need to see you. We got something to handle right away.’ Based on past experiences, this is rarely a good thing.”

A source close to Stevie J said he has made the promise to Hernandez to be present in the baby’s life after discovering the truth.

The tipster stated: “He’s really trying to do sh** right this time.”

The spy added: “Stevie [J has] made Joseline [Hernandez] some serious promises and told her he’ll always be there for her and Bonnie Bella. Stevie was hurt and even got really emotional when Dorian [Jordan, his son,] told him he was an absentee father. He was really crushed and as a result, he vowed to Joseline that she could always count on him to show up and that his relationship with their daughter will be impeccably solid.”

Last week, Hernandez shared an Instagram video where she is seen dancing with Stevie J, and she told her fans they might have another child together.