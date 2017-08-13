Jordin Sparks And Boyfriend Dana Isaiah Are Red Carpet Official – See The Sweet Couple Pic!

Dana Isaiah and Jordin Sparks are officially a red carpet couple! The singer and her significant other walked the red carpet at the 2017 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday. The couple was not shy at all as they posed for the photographers present at the event that took place In Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 27-year-old American Idol winner looked really happy to be there with her boyfriend as she was all smiles.

Sparks rocked a beautiful royal blue sheath dress and a pair of simple but elegant black pumps.

Isaiah looked dazzling in a black button up shirt and a gray suit that sported the classic handkerchief – this particular one in a lavender color.

Sparks was also one of the night’s performers, and she took the stage after the red carpet event.

The two have been dating for a while now and to show off their romance, Sparks and Isaiah frequently post super cute photos of each other on social media.

Just like this one!

My ride & thrive. ✨ A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Adorable, right? We are so jealous!

Earlier in the month, Sparks’ man professed his love on Instagram by sharing a sweet photo showing the couple locking lips in front of a beautiful sunset.

It was National Girlfriend Day, so it’s just natural to shout out his partner.

‘Shoutout to a real one ❤️🔒,’ Isaiah captioned the picture.

What do you think about the couple? Will they last?