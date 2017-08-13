FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tom cruise selena gomez leah remini elvis presley ben affleck chrissy teigen angelina jolie chris pratt Anderson East juliette lewis lindsay shookus lindsay lohan brad pitt darren aronofsky emma stone jennifer lawrence george clooney blake shelton halle berry meghan markle jessica alba tom holland beyonce
Home » Hollywood

Jordin Sparks And Boyfriend Dana Isaiah Are Red Carpet Official – See The Sweet Couple Pic!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/13/2017
0
1.2K Views
1


jordin sparksSource: bet.com

Dana Isaiah and Jordin Sparks are officially a red carpet couple! The singer and her significant other walked the red carpet at the 2017 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday. The couple was not shy at all as they posed for the photographers present at the event that took place In Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 27-year-old American Idol winner looked really happy to be there with her boyfriend as she was all smiles.

Sparks rocked a beautiful royal blue sheath dress and a pair of simple but elegant black pumps.

Isaiah looked dazzling in a black button up shirt and a gray suit that sported the classic handkerchief – this particular one in a lavender color.

17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation GalaSource: etonline.com

Sparks was also one of the night’s performers, and she took the stage after the red carpet event.

The two have been dating for a while now and to show off their romance, Sparks and Isaiah frequently post super cute photos of each other on social media.

Just like this one!

My ride & thrive. ✨

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

Adorable, right? We are so jealous!

Earlier in the month, Sparks’ man professed his love on Instagram by sharing a sweet photo showing the couple locking lips in front of a beautiful sunset.

It was National Girlfriend Day, so it’s just natural to shout out his partner.

‘Shoutout to a real one ❤️🔒,’ Isaiah captioned the picture.

Advertisement

What do you think about the couple? Will they last?

Post Views: 1,175

Read more about dana isaiah jordin sparks
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *