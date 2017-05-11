Jon Voight Says Daughter Angelina Jolie And Kids Are “Ok” And “Holding On” Amid Divorce With Brad

Angelina Jolie has been struggling lately. Brad is out of the picture for now, but she at least has her father whom she was seen hanging out with earlier this week. Angelina and her father, Jon Voight, had a decade-long feud because of infidelity and Jolie’s alleged “mental problems,” but reconciled finally in 2010.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills with Jon and four of her kids with Pitt, Pax, Zahara, and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

Voight revealed in an interview at the King Arthur premiere that “Angie is doing good these days.”

Angelina hit Pitt with the divorce papers in September after just two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship.

The couple shares six children together and has been dealing with a custody battle ever since.

Last year towards the end of December, Jon said his daughter was ok, and that she was “holding on.”

According to the Daily Mail, Jolie and Voight didn’t speak for years until Brad convinced her to reconcile with her father.

She invited him to meet her and her family in Venice during the time she was filming The Tourist.

“It was a wonderful trip. It was wonderful to be with the family, and each of the kids is very special in their own day. And Brad and Angie are wonderful parents, so I had a great time.”

A few months after that, Voight joined Jolie and Brad as well as her brother James Haven at the premiere of Jolie’s film Salt in Hollywood.

A year later, Jon was spotted taking three of the couple’s kids out for a walk while Brad was filming his very successful film, World War Z. That December, Voight was with them again at the premiere of her big-screen directorial debut In The Land Of Blood.