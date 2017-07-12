Jon Seda Will Return As A Series Regular On ‘Chicago P.D.’ This Fall

They say you can never go home again, but this fall actor Jon Seda’s character, Detective Antonio Dawson, will be returning to his roots on Chicago P.D. Seda made the jump to spin-off show Chicago Justice earlier this year, but NBC canceled the show after only one season.

For four seasons, Seda’s Detective Dawson worked in the Chicago police department’s Intelligence Unit before being offered a job as the lead investigator at the state’s attorney’s office.

Seda then co-starred on 13 episodes of Chicago Justice from March to May of this year, but low ratings lead NBC to give the show the ax.

Chicago Justice and Chicago P.D. are both a part of the ever-expanding Chicago franchise on NBC, spearheaded by legendary writer/producer Dick Wolf.

The franchise began in 2012 with the show Chicago Fire, which escaped the glut of police and medical procedures currently on TV by focusing instead on a team of firefighters and paramedics.

Two years later, NBC decided to get back into the procedural game with the spin-off Chicago P.D., followed in 2014 by Chicago Med, which follows the nurses and doctors of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago Justice moved the focus to the investigators and prosecutors at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

All four Chicago shows frequently cross over with one another, with characters from all four shows frequenting Molly’s bar, owned by three Chicago firefighters.

Dick Wolf’s other powerhouse franchise, Law & Order, also takes place within the same universe, as the show Law & Order: SVU has had multiple crossover episodes with both Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

That’s a remarkably large universe of characters and series, considering it all began 27 years ago on the original Law & Order and has included such shows as Homicide, In Plain Sight, and Conviction.

While Chicago Justice was put out to pasture earlier this year, the other three Chicago shows have all been renewed by NBC. Seda will return for the fifth season of Chicago P.D., set to premiere on Wednesday, September 27, at 9/8c on NBC.