Jokester Ryan Reynolds Crops Out Wife Blake Lively Out Of Her Own Birthday Post!

The actor is always having fun with everything! While most people tend to post heartwarming and emotional birthday messages to their loved ones, Ryan Reynolds had a different idea for his wife’s birthday. The Deadpool actor is such a jokester, just like his character!

Yesterday, the man took to social media to share with his fans a sweet but also super funny happy birthday message for Blake Lively’s 30th birthday.

Alongside a photo that used to feature both the actor and Lively, Ryan wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.’

But what he did was crop more than half of her out of the picture!

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

As fans certainly know, Ryan Reynolds has quite the prankster reputation on social media especially with his posts about parenthood and his kids.

However, he did admit last month that he usually reads his posts to Lively before sharing them and asks for her approval.

Was she aware of this one?

The actor’s humor is one of his best assets and probably the glue that keeps their relationship going strong.

Blake and Ryan are very happy together and support each other in everything they wish to do.

Still, the man gushed about his wife recently, saying that ‘she does not need me to kick ass.’

What a perfect couple! What did you think of Reynolds’ little birthday prank?