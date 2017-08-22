FREE NEWSLETTER
Johnny Depp’s Teen Daughter Lily-Rose Goes Topless For CR Fashion Book Shoot – See The Picture!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/22/2017
lily rose deppSource: eonline.com

Childen – they just grow up so fast, especially celebrity ones! One way to know they are no longer kids is when they start posing topless for magazines. Or at least we assume that’s how Johnny Depp found out his little girl is now a beautiful young woman.

Lily-Rose Depp appeared on one out of the four covers of CR Fashion Book 11’ new issue.

In one picture, the 18-year-old can be seen wearing an opened shirt, and of course, there is no bra in sight.

The stunning picture was shot by photographer Steven Klein, and Lilly-Rose looks gorgeous in the 1999 themed issue.

But that is only the cover – inside the magazine, the checkered shirt is completely gone, and we can see the teen wearing nothing but a pair or really short denim shorts with her chest covered by her folded arms.

lily rose depp topless 2Source: etonline.com

In a recent interview, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis revealed why having famous parents pushed her to work even harder to be successful in her acting career.

‘A lot of people think I am only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognized in the industry, so I think because of that it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove that I am not doing this because it is easy to do or because it runs in the family,’ the young woman explained.

This new issue of the famous magazine is set to hit the stands no later than September 7.

Were you shocked to see the girl pose so provocatively at the age of only 18?

