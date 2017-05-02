Johnny Depp’s Former Management Company Says The Actor Needs A “Mental Exam!”

Johnny Depp’s former management company has recently stated that the actor suffers from “compulsive spending disorder” and so he needs a mental exam as soon as possible!

This new reveal comes following Depp’s lawsuit against TMG, whom he ended up firing more than a year ago.

TMG had also announced that by the time he axed them, the Hollywood star was spending about $2 million per month, which was a lot more than what he could afford.

The management company slammed Depp in the court documents, stating that the actor preferred to spend his cash on “everything other than the timely payment of his taxes.”

The lawsuit also alleged a few monthly extreme expenses.

Apparently, Depp spent no less than $75 million to furnish 14 homes, including a chain of islands in the Bahamas and a horse farm in Kentucky.

Also, he bought a $5 million cannon to shoot the ashes of his friend, journalist Hunter S Thompson, into the sky at the man’s funeral.

Depp is also a big fan of expensive wines from all over the world, and he would pay around $30,000 every month for the precious bottles.

“Wine is not an investment if you drink it as soon as you buy it,” TMG dissed the actor in the court documents.

Last month, Depp responded to the accusations, saying: “If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing.”

The statement infuriated TMG!

“Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to the Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues,” they wrote in the lawsuit, adding that he appears to suffer from a “compulsive spending disorder” and needs a “mental exam!”

Do you think they are right and Depp needs to cut the spending?