Johnny Depp’s Daughter, Lily-Rose Highlights How She Is The Split Image Of Her Mother In Post!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/07/2017
Lily-Rose Depp Vanessa ParadisSource: justjared.com

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose is following into her mother’s steps and opting for a career in fashion. The young girl has already walked for Chanel at the Paris Fashion Weeks at only 17 years old!

And while she has two very famous parents, Lily-Rose is very aware who she resembles the most, and that is her mother, Vanessa Paradis! In fact, the teenager is the splitting image of Johnny Depp’s former wife.

Yesterday, April 6, the girl chose to highlight the similarities between her and her mother by posting a side by side image of her and 44 years old Vanessa when she was younger.

It also helped that both of them were posing for the camera in almost identical way.

The aspiring high-fashion model looked exactly like her mother already, and it’s pretty obvious that she’s inherited the best genes from the gorgeous Vanessa Paradis.

We are very glad the teen is proud of being compared to her mother and is not trying to distance herself from her parents.

She purposefully posed in the same way, the only difference between the two snaps being the fact that she changed the cardigan her mother was wearing for a denim shirt.

lily rose deppSource: mirror.co.uk

It’s pretty difficult to tell them apart, meaning that Lily-Rose did not only inherit her mother’s passion for modeling but also her stunning looks.

She simply captioned the picture: “Mommy,” followed by a shocked emoji.

Although Vanessa has moved on from her days on the runway, the French beauty is still occasionally modeling for acclaimed brands like Chanel.

What do you think of the striking resemblance between the mother and daughter? Were you shocked to realize how much Depp’s daughter looks like her mother?

