Johnny Depp Was Called “A Habitual Liar” By His Former Business Managers

Johnny Depp and The Management Group are going after each other again. The actor’s former business managers accused Depp on Wednesday of being “a habitual liar,” in response to the Pirates of the Caribbean star saying in an interview that they “clearly let him down.”

Depp sued the group run by brothers Joel and Rob Mandel in January, for more than $25 million, claiming fraud and negligence.

The Management quickly responded and said the 53-years old actor overspent on homes, private jets, art and had a weakness for wine, one that cost him $30 000 a month.

On Tuesday, Johnny gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal and asked a very good question – if he was such a terrible client, why wasn’t he dropped by the company for excessive spending?

Depp told the paper in his first public comments since filing his lawsuit that he worked very hard for many years and trusted a lot of people, and some of them clearly let him down.

In a statement to USA TODAY, The Management Group’s spokesman David Shane called the actor a habitual liar and claimed that Depp has no one but himself to blame for his financial collapse.

He added that Depp and his sister had a word in every business decision The Management Group took representing him during their 17 years collaboration.

According to The Management Group, Johnny’s lifestyle cost him more than $2 million a month. How did he “managed” to do that?

Depp bought and maintained 14 homes, including a French chateau and a chain of islands in the Bahamas.

In response, Johnny told the publication that it was his money and he doesn’t see why he had to ask for permission.