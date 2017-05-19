Johnny Depp To Replace Alec Baldwin As Trump On SNL!

I’m sure we all agree that Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump has made Saturday Night Live great again! But Johnny Depp stepping in to take on the challenge? That is something we would definitely want to see. It would be YUGE!

Recently, the famous actor revealed that he wouldn’t mind replacing the already iconic Baldwinian Trump with one of his own.

In fact, Depp stated that he wouldn’t even need to do much work as Alec has done a great job shaping the President inspired character and he could just follow the recipe to a T.

When asked whether he would consider playing Donald Trump on TV, Johnny Depp answered without thinking too much: “Sure,” adding that “Basically, Alec’s done all the work. I can just copy him.”

Despite the fact that Depp made it seem like he considers the job of impersonating Donald Trump as a piece of cake because he can just copy someone else, in reality, things are not like that.

It’s clear that the Hollywood actor was just playing around because he wouldn’t have to worry about copying anybody.

As fans may already know, Johnny has done a great job playing Trump for Funny or Die’s 50-minute biopic, “The Art of the Deal: The Movie.”

In addition, he’s apparently never even seen Alec Baldwin in his iconic Trump persona which is great because it means he wasn’t influenced by it in any way.

Recently, while he was on Ellen DeGeneres, the actor even broke out his distinct Trump impersonation when the host complimented him on it.

Back in March, at an ACLU event, Baldwin revealed that he would continue playing Trump on SNL for this season, but afterward, he may have to step back, depending on his schedule.

This would be a great opportunity for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to fill in the empty spot.

Whether or not Depp would be called on as a replacement remains to be seen.

We certainly hope so. If we don’t have Baldwin’s Trump to make us laugh, we are happy with the next best thing – Depp’s Trump!

Not only will it be super good for ratings if such a “tremendous” Hollywood star joined the long-running comedy show, but, who knows, Trump may be into it.

What do you think of Johnny Depp replacing Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live? Do you have anyone else in mind for the role in case Depp doesn’t work out?

Let us know by commenting down below!