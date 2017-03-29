Johnny Depp To Play Anti-Virus Mogul John McAfee In Upcoming Movie!

Movie enthusiasts and Johnny Depp fans can all be happy now! It has now been decided the actor will be playing John McAfee in a film about his alleged wild life. The cinematic tale will show him doing drugs, having sex and having a huge meltdown in Belize!

Now, although we do not question Depp’s extraordinary acting talent, we are just wondering how they will manage to make the actor look as decrepit as the crazy anti-virus mogul.

If we are to look back at all the movies in which Johnny Depp did a complete 180 transformation we do not doubt that we will witness another great metamorphosis in this one as well.

According to reports, the title of the upcoming movie is “King of the Jungle,” and it will explore the time Wired writer Joshua Davis went to visit McAfee, when he was allegedly hiding from the authorities in his compound but also surrounding himself with bikini-wearing teenagers.

Furthermore, the story will supposedly be including instances of the anti-virus mogul on drugs, despite the fact that McAfee denied ever consuming such addicting substances.

Depp is definitely not a stranger to portraying characters on drugs either, so we are certain he will do a good job. As fans certainly remember, Depp played writer Hunter S. Thompson in the late ‘90s classic “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

As of now, there is not much information about the upcoming movie as the team is trying to keep it spoiler free.

What we do know is that the film will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who also wrote The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, a miniseries that received a lot of critical acclaims.

Are you excited about the new movie? Do you think Johnny Depp was the best choice?