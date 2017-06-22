Johnny Depp Suggests He Might Assassinate Donald Trump

During an appearance at the Glastonbury of 2017, Johnny Depp held nothing back in his criticism of Donald Trump, who is the president of the United States. While on stage in front of a large audience of people, he said, “can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help.”

When promoting his old movie from 2004, The Libertine, he said, “It is just a question – I’m not insinuating anything. – By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

When the artist heard mixed cheers and jeers from the audience, he felt the need to clarify his statements regarding the 45th president of the United States.

He explained, “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, It’s been awhile, and maybe it’s time. Thank you so much for having me here.”

Just in case you need a history lesson, Depp’s comments reference the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865, when he was killed by the actor John Wilkes Booth.

And what does the Donald think of all this?

The president hasn’t responded yet, but we’re sure he will, considering his history!

As CI readers know, Johnny isn’t the only person to make weird comments regarding Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin had to apologize for her repugnant photograph where she held a decapitated head that resembled that of Donald.

Kathy wasn’t exactly mature about the situation either. When she had to apologize for her behavior, she played the victim card and said, “I don’t think I will have a career after this. He broke me.”