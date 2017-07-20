Johnny Depp Spent $7’000 On Keeping Up With The Kardashians Couch Among Other Items According To Ex-Managers

Apparently, Lily-Rose Depp is a fan of the Kardashians! As CI readers know, Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a battle with his ex-managers over them allegedly “mismanaging” his money. However, according to his former business partners, Depp was utterly irresponsible in his spending habits, and he’s merely blaming them for his own decisions.

In a report published by the Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s former associates claimed Johnny spent thousands upon thousands of dollars on miscellaneous items.

Vogues and virginias only @saraifiszel 🦋 A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

In the report issued by the Hollywood Reporter, The Management Group claimed Depp, 54, charged more than $500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses that hold all of his Hollywood collectibles.

Also in storage, he had many handbags and luggage at Prada, and a $7’000 Keeping Up With The Kardashians couch that was a gift for his daughter, Lily-Rose, whom he currently shares with his ex Vanessa Paradis.

Depp was suing his former partners for $25 million, claiming they lost dozens of millions of dollars due to gross misconduct.

An attorney for TMG issued a statement at the time claiming “it was a transparent attempt to derail the foreclosure by concocting and spreading malicious lies.”

Kump went on to say that Depp’s financial problems were a result of his own “irresponsible and profligate spending.”

As was reported earlier by CI, the actor’s former business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel, claimed in their countersuit that Depp spent $2 million a month – including $30,000 on wine. This comes just a few months after Amber Heard divorced Johnny and claimed he was “abusive.”