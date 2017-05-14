Johnny Depp Says He Regrets Ever Becoming An Actor – Here’s Why!

According to new reports, Johnny Depp has reached a point in his life where he regrets ever becoming an actor! If the man were able to give advice to his younger self, he would warn him about the industry.

“I would have told my younger self to get out of this business immediately. I would have said, ‘It’s gonna get weird.’ ”

As fans may already be aware, the actor has been involved in a lot of public drama in the last few months.

Not only was he accused of domestic abuse by his now ex-wife Amber Heard, but now he is also at war with his former managers.

Back in January, Depp sued his former management company TMG, alleging fraud and negligence and demanding $25 million in damages.

All of these scandals brought a lot of damage to his public image.

While the actor was the one who sued the company, TMG fired back, claiming he has a “compulsive spending disorder” and needs a mental exam.

In the lawsuit documents, the management company alleged that the Hollywood celebrity spends an astonishing $2 million per month!

On the other hand, Depp claimed the company failed to pay his taxes on time, collected improper fees and loaned out his money without authorization.

It turns out that Depp had conflicts with Disney as well, over Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

According to sources on set, the studio was losing patience with the actor when he disappeared for long periods of time, inconveniencing the production.

Once, Depp even had to fly to America for an emergency finger surgery while they were filming.

It blew the movie’s budget, an insider revealed.

“His box office draw has all but disappeared, and he’s a mess,” added the source.

With all of these issues weighing on his shoulders, Johnny Depp wishes he never chose this path.